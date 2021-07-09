Restaurant owner pledges free food for a whole night if England win the Euro 2020 final this weekend - while promising local boy Mason Mount can eat for free at any of his restaurants for life
DINERS will be able to eat free for a whole night at a Drayton restaurant if the England team brings football home this Sunday.
Restaurateur Kaz Miah, who runs Kassia in Drayton, said that if England win against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, he will feed diners completely free of charge for one whole evening.
He said: ‘We all want it to come home and the celebrations will be huge everywhere if England win on Sunday and we’re going to celebrate properly.
‘What better way to celebrate than to have everyone in the restaurant eating and drinking, basically having a huge party.’
The date will be chosen by Kaz after Sunday’s match and tables of up to six will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Diners will have to book in advance for the night and will only have to pay for drinks, with the Indian tapas menu being offered for free.
Kaz has also offered England midfielder, Mason Mount, who is originally from Portsmouth, free meals at any of his restaurants – including Pasha, Kassia Kitchen, The Pacific Thai and more – for life.
He said: ‘Mason’s a local boy so we felt it would be right for him to come and have free meals whenever he wants, he’s done the city proud so it’s the least we can do for him.
‘Everyone and I at Kassia can’t wait to see what happens on Sunday and are crossing our fingers that England can bring it home.’