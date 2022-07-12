Colin Towner will be running the milestone race on July 23, leaving his family overjoyed at his accomplishment.The pensioner started taking part in the park run, which is a 5k , after his daughter-in-law, Naouelle Mchugh introduced him to the weekend activity.

Naouelle, 41, was the runner in the family and frequently was involved in park runs.

Colin, who is a retired vicar, completed his first park run on October 28, 2017, and has been taking part ever since, with his best time averaging at 36 minutes.

Colin Towner taking part in a park run

He used to work at St Judes Church in Southsea, where he still attends with his wife, Sue, is one of his biggest supporters of his running since he has retired.

Naouelle said: ‘It is an amazing achievement for him.’

Colin, who has 11 grandchildren, will be supported by his entire family as he takes part in his 100th park run.

Colin Towner and his family at the Christmas parkrun at Southsea in 2018

He runs once a week aside from at the weekend where he runs with other local residents and he has completed 94 park runs at Portsmouth Lakeside, with the remainder taking place at Southsea.

Upon the completion of his 100th parkrun, Colin will receive a t-shirt to mark his remarkable achievement. He has already received his top for his 50th park run which he wears whilst running.

Naouelle added: ‘I think he is going to keep going. He is there every week, so there is no slowing him down.