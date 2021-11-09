A Remembrance Sunday-themed crochet creation appeared in Burrill Avenue in Cosham over the weekend.

It is the fifth time that the post box has been yarn-bombed – a type of street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint – in 2021.

The latest intricate design looks like a First World War soldier and even features a number of poppies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Stoneman with her crocheted post box 'topper' on a Remembrance theme, Burrill Avenue. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081121-21)

The News can now reveal that Nicky Stoneman, from Cosham, is the wielder of the crocheting-needles and has been making the fabulous creations.

Speaking at the post box at Burrill Avenue, she said: ‘I started making these toppers this year, this is now my fifth one.

‘This one obviously is a bit more poignant than others and I think they’ve raised a few smiles.

‘I’ve seen certainly a few people stopping and chatting about it.’

Nicky Stoneman with her crocheted post box 'topper' on a Remembrance theme, Burrill Avenue. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081121-20)

She added: ‘This one is for Remembrance Sunday and supporting the Royal British Legion and all the efforts they do for the armed forces, a wonderful charity.

‘So hopefully this will inspire people to donate to that charity more this year.

‘(The reaction) has been overwhelming actually, this one certainly has had the biggest reaction, a lot of people I’ve seen stopping and introducing their kids and talking to the kids about what it means and what Remembrance Sunday means to people.’

Nicky Stoneman with her crocheted post box 'topper' on a Remembrance theme, Burrill Avenue. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081121-18)

SEE ALSO: Company Two Generations matches pair together in Emsworth home for companionship and support

Friends Joan Moore, 87, and Brenda Bayliss, 86, were among the passers-by who stopped to admire the post box topper over the weekend.

Joan said: ‘It is fantastic. It is very clever. We look at it every time we come past, it is incredible.’

Brenda added: ‘It makes you remember all those who died.’

Nicky, who lives in Burrill Avenue, started crocheting a couple of years ago after attending a workshop at Make Enterprise in Fratton.

She said: ‘I later stumbled across a Facebook group called Random Acts of Crochet Kindness which is where I discovered the art of postbox toppers.

‘I thought it was a great community spirited idea and decided to challenge myself and give one a go.

‘I had my eyes on a post box at the end of our road next to a Nursery both my sons have previously attended. My first one was for Easter, then I did a May Day one and then there was freedom day, Halloween and this is my fifth one.

‘My aim when starting the post box toppers was simply to make people smile and brighten up their day during what has been a very trying time for so many.

‘Given the post box location many of the creations have been designed with children in mind.’

All of her yarn-bomb toppers have been place on the same post box in Burrill Avenue.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron