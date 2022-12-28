May saw the people of Portsmouth paint the city red, white and blue in anticipation of one of the biggest events of the year - the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

There were immense highs throughout the month, and as always, people continued to show huge acts of kindness as they clubbed together to help those in need.

The Royal Navy State Ceremonial Team are putting Royal Navy Personnel through their paces at HMS COLLINGWOOD in Fareham, Hampshire 30th May 2022 ahead of the Queens Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on Sunday 5th June 2022.

The beginning of May saw volunteers across the city all rallied together to transform the garden of Archie Cleaver, who has cerebral palsy after suffering a ‘stillbirth’ and needing emergency resuscitation. When Archie and his mum, Victoria, moved to their home on Woofferton Road, the council made adaptations inside, but their garden, which had uneven surfaces, was inaccessible for Archie, making it virtually impossible for the youngster to get out.

WellChild, a family support charity, decided to spring into action and change the garden into an oasis that the mother and son can enjoy.

At the time, Victoria said: ‘If Archie could live outside he would. It calms him down when he’s stressed. He loves being outside which is why we wanted to get the garden done. Now it looks amazing.’

The sign at the English Spirit Distillery left visitors in no doubt what the day had in store. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

They also managed to hold onto Portsmouth, as many people in the area felt increasing anger towards the Conservative party as Boris Johnson’s position faltered.

As the results came in, Councillor Sean Woodward, Conservative leader of the council said: ‘Many people are saying they’re happy with the way we’ve run Fareham Borough Council – a number of them aren’t so happy with how the party is in government at the moment.’

The halfway point in the month also witnessed a Royal Navy officer receive an accolade for his bravery and service following an evacuation in Kabul.

Steve Willott (from Saucy Lady, Reading) gives out a sample to a festival goer. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

His incredible work earned him the Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service in the latest Operational Honours announced by the Ministry of Defence.

At the time of him receiving the award, he said: ‘To witness the relief and joy of those being evacuated from Kabul, particularly the children, brought home the importance of our efforts in the operation. To hear the laughter of children as they were able to take their minds off their recent ordeal was a poignant moment for us all.’

Portrait of Lt Cdr Will Durbin of HMS Duncan Awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service in the Operational Honours, Lt Cdr Will Durbin poses today 12/05/22 on the North Jetty at HMNB Ports in front of HMS Duncan for his official portrait. Lt Cdr Durbin is to receive the award for his efforts in planning the aerial evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan during Op Pitting during the summer of 2021. Around 15,000 people were evacuated on around 100 flights over a 14-day period.

On the weekend of May 18 and 19, Portsmouth welcomed the first chilli and gin festival, which proved to be a spicy success as hundreds flocked to see what the fuss was all about.

Stalls were lined with gin of all kinds of flavours and chilli from all around the world, as well as live music, face painting and family fun for all.

Organiser Mark Scarborough, from Widley, was inspired by his lifelong love of growing chillies, which sparked an idea to help others see his passion.

On the day, Mark said: 'It's amazing to finally be here. It's been so popular. We sold out on the Saturday and had about 1,000 tickets sold today.’

Patriotic pride was on full display in Fareham as 200 naval personnel prepared for their performance for the Queen in the Platinum Jubilee parade.

A sailor pictured during the training parade at HMS Collingwood ahead of the Queen's Jubilee Pageant Photos by Alex Shute

State ceremonial training officer Warrant Officer Darren Wearing said: ‘In 1,000 years of monarchy we have never had a Platinum Jubilee and it's potentially going to be the last so it's exceptionally important.’

Archie Cleaver, 10, and his mother, Victoria Cleaver, have had their Paulsogrove garden made over by representatives from Propp, Glenhawk Finance, MT Finance, Together Finance and Helping Hands at Wellchild. They are pictured, centre, with, from front left, Kieran Cullen, Peter Turner, David Hounsell, Paul Elliott, Jamie Pritchard, Sally Precious Ward, Ben Larkin, Steve Blinman, Harriet King, Richard Sherman and Pete Williams Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-43)

