Portsmouth March 2022 review - City rallies behind Ukraine, fights against injustice and shows compassion to those in need
PORTSMOUTH and its people have always fought against injustice and supported the vulnerable.
March was a month which epitomised those core values the city has always held. Residents rallied around the people of Ukraine and their soldiers fighting for freedom against Russia. Swathes of donations came flooding in.
Collection points were set up across the Portsmouth area for ballistic helmets, vests, ration packs, warm clothes, medical aid and more. Volunteers at the Jacobs Well Care Centre in Toronto Place, Gosport, were among those top answer the call for help. On March 8, three vans and an arctic lorry piled high with supplies set off on a 1,200-mile trip to Baia Mare, Romania, to pass into the Ukrainian border.
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth veterans and SAS hero Phil Campion deliver 'life-saving' supplies for Ukraine's frontline troops fighting Russian forces
Stuart Pottinger, co-founder of the charity, said the response was amazing. He added: ‘People just keep on giving, and it has overwhelmed us. We’ve prepared as much as we can, because we don’t know what is going to happen on the other end, but we’re confident it will go well. We’ve stepped up to the challenge and are getting through it.’
Viola Langley and a team of 10 others gathered two vans full of aid at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, Southsea – leaving her stunned by the outpouring of support. Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt issued a plea for unwanted military equipment to send to the front line – co-ordinated with The News – with residents answering in their droves. Donations of military equipment – Bergens, boots, clothing, sleeping bags and more worth £60,000 – were collected at the offices in Lakeside North Harbour.
Eastney charity Forgotten Veterans UK joined up with SAS hero Phil Campion and donated hundreds of ration packs and ‘life-saving’ supplies for the frontline. Ms Mordaunt, who was on hand to load the supplies, said: ‘It’s amazing, absolutely amazing. Portsmouth never fails to step up when people ask for help.’
Retired Staff Sergeant Phil – who has served in conflicts across the globe and was part of Britain’s most elite fighting unit, 22 SAS – was also full of praise for the city’s remarkable response. The 53-year-old said: ‘Portsmouth is always great. It always steps up to the plate when it comes to things like this.’
Tonnes of cuddly toys and clothes were sent to Ukrainian orphans – all collected in the space of four days. Royal Navy veterans Steve Holland, 55, and Terry Buckel, 50, were blown away after donations poured in and were more than their rented 7.5-tonne van could handle. The pair headed to Stalowa Wola, Poland, to distribute supplies across six emergency sites.
Mr Buckel said: ‘This is going straight into the hands of children and refugees. Things like toys and pushchairs - things that will make a difference and brighten up their experience.’ The support caught the attention of Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko.
Speaking exclusively to The News, he said: ‘Thank you to the people of Portsmouth and across Hampshire. This equipment will save lives. Your city understands how important this fight is – we must ensure Ukraine prevails. Thank you.’
Former British Army sniper Shane Matthew, 34 – formally of 2nd Battalion Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment – traveled to Ukraine to train resistance soldiers and said he witnessed explosive shells ‘raining down’ on bridges, churches and schools. One kind-hearted family in Fareham, Danielle, Ady and Eve, opened their doors to a refugee fleeing the war.
Good Samaritans rushed to aid Colin Wilson after he was sent flying off his bike before being rushed to hospital – diagnosed with a snapped three vertebrae in his neck, broken wrist and finger. Portsmouth-based Veterans Outreach Support set up a network for thousands of veterans offering mental health and addiction support, social gatherings and hands-on activities.
SEE ALSO: Thousands of veterans across the south to benefit from new network joining support groups together that 'could help save lives'
Parents Joe Lockhart and Jess Vincent, from Eastney, spoke of the outstanding support from St Mary’s hospital staff in March. Ms Vincent’s water had broke on Febraury 15, with staff rushing out of the facility after Mr Lockhart had to drive along the wrong side of the road to get there.
Well wishes and donations poured in for Mariah Allen and Liam Doyle, who spoke in March of the recovery of their beloved baby Hudson. He contracted Covid pneumonitis and was given a 50 per cent chance to live earlier in the year, but is now home and healthy.
Residents in Portsmouth also fought against greed and maltreatment. Uber drivers descended on Lakeside North Harbour, protesting against a lack of financial support through the cost of living crisis. Tenacious campaigners and politicians renewed their fight against Aquind, after they submitted a judicial review for an interconnector project which would run cables along Eastney and Eastern Road.
Campaigners said the scheme would cause ‘untold damage’ to the fabric of the city. No matter the cause, or who is in the need, March showed Portsmouth residents always deliver.