'Rich heritage' of Portsmouth fort protected with grant of more than £200,000

Fort Purbook, home to the Peter Ashley Activity Centres, has been awarded £207,254 through the government’s culture recovery fund.

The cash will allow for the fort’s bridges to be repaired and the iron work conserved.

Stunning autumnal aerial view of Fort Purbrook by Brandon Passingham/Magpie Drone Services. Instagram: @magpiedroneservices

Peter Ashley Activity Centres chief executive officer, Darren Bridgman, said: ‘The staff and trustees of the Peter Ashely Activity Centres are truly grateful to be awarded the heritage stimulus fund.

‘It will allow our charity to undertake critical conservation work and ensure we can protect the rich heritage of Fort Purbrook for the community and future generations.’

The Peter Ashley Activity Centres has operated from the Victorian site since 1980 providing a wide range of activities including archery, rifle shooting, rock climbing, team activities as well as heritage tours.

The charity also offers a 120-bed residential facility and a wide range of conference and meeting facilities.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries added: ‘From local churches to ancient buildings and landscapes, the UK’s unique heritage makes our towns, cities and villages stronger, more vibrant and helps bring communities together.’

