Fred Dinenage. Pic: Solent News

In this previously unheard tape, the East End crime boss tells kids not to follow in his and his brother Reggie's footsteps because it will only bring them a 'life of misery'. Ronnie, speaking while he was in prison at Broadmoor, can be heard making the comments for the first time after the recording was discovered from the attic of a TV presenter.

Veteran broadcaster Fred Dinenage, of Hambledon, and who was formerly a director at Portsmouth FC, is set to go on tour to discuss the forgotten exclusive interview - starting at Portsmouth Guildhall on March 1. The former ITV anchor, and father of Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, found his old tapes of his interviews with Ronnie, having been the official biographer for the Kray twins.

Ever since Dinenage's visits to Broadmoor to see Ronnie in the 1980s, the tape has been hidden away at his home collecting dust. His tapes were almost lost forever as Dinenage's two daughters almost taped over them.

Fearsome Ronnie and Reggie ran organised crime in London's East End during the 1950s and 60s before they were jailed separately in 1969 and then both moved to Parkhurst maximum security prison in the early 1970s.

Ronnie's deteriorating mental health meant he was later transferred to Broadmoor Prison, where Dinenage frequently met him throughout the 1980s as the notorious pair's official biographer. Ronnie's instantly recognisable voice can be heard telling youngsters not to turn to a life of crime, pointing at how it turned out for him and his brother.

In it, Ronnie said: "Many people who have read our books, may think we’ve had a glamorous life, but I advise any young people today not to get into any trouble because it will only bring them a life of misery. I hope people will look again at Broadmoor and the people who are here.

"I have also made the governor look again at my brother Reg who has been like this for more than 25 years, it’s time he had justice. Good luck to you and thank you for your support, I wish I could be with you. One day with any luck I will be, all the best… Ron Kray."

Dinenage, a retired presenter for ITV who enjoyed a 60 year career on TV, says as the twins' official biographer he is the only person they trusted to tell their story. After getting unrivalled access to the twins, he published Our Story in 1988 and then published My Story - about Ronnie - five years later.

Dinenage is now going on tour at theatres in the UK with his show 'Ronnie, Reggie and me with Fred Dinenage', talking about his time with the nefarious duo.

Dinenage recalled the moment he dug the tape of Ronnie speaking to him out of his attic and listened back. "It was like a voice from the dead", Dinenage said. "It was quite an emotional moment for me, really. Hearing Ronnie after all these years, it was amazing to listen to."

The old tape record of the interview

Dinenage explained how he eventually found his old tape. He said: "After many attempts at trying, I was allowed by Broadmoor to record conversation with Ronnie.

"I put the recording away in the attic and to be honest, I completely forgot about it and then lost it. Eventually I found the tape in the attic. I came down with tapes that were blank or empty handed. Then I had the dictaphone but I couldn't get it to work, so we had to power it up."

Despite being 'thrilled' at the find, their joy was almost short-lived after his two daughters were heard on the recording, having stumbled across the equipment in his office back in the 1980s. "Very luckily they hadn't recorded over it", he said. "If we had had half the message it wouldn't be half as useful. It is a huge find because Ronnie didn't do interviews with other people. It's a very important message for the times we live in now with all the knife crime."

Further recordings of Ronnie and his views on the world and crime, will be heard on Dinenage's upcoming tour 'Ronnie, Reggie and me with Fred Dinenage'. Starting on March 1 at Portsmouth Guildhall, Dinenage will take his show to 10 venues across the south coast until April 24. The shows will be hosted by radio DJ Alex Dyke.

