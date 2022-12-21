News you can trust since 1877
Rotary Club Fareham ups the ante on its fundraising

THE ROTARY Club of Fareham has made sure every child gets to meet Father Christmas.

By Sophie Lewis
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 1:52pm

The Rotary Club of Fareham chose The Rainbow Centre in Fareham as its choice of charity to raise money for this year. They had the ultimate goal to raise enough funds to give the playground a full makeover and upgrade so that children using the service can have access to a fun area.

The Rainbow Centre helps children with cerebral palsy and disabilities and offers a range of services, and for the past year the Fareham Rotary Club has been trying to help them.

The Rotary Club Fareham celebrate Christmas by giving all children the chance to meet Santa at Coco’s Coffee Shop. Pictured: Coco’s coffee shop in Miller Drive Fareham with customer Kevin Wickham, Santa, Rotarian and coffee shop owner Jackie Avis standing and elf Belle Johnson kneeling.
Over the Christmas period, one of the rotarians with the club, Jackie Avis, of Coco’s Coffee Shop, Miller Drive, Fareham, decided that every child should meet Santa regardless of their circumstances.

Jackie said: ‘I honestly believe that, without cost, every child should meet Santa when they are growing up. My coffee shop welcomes families throughout the year and we thought Father Christmas should make a visit, no booking, no charge, no purchase necessary, no problem, if they are able to give a little donation for the Rotary Rainbow Roundabout then that would be great but it’s not essential.’

There were a number of opportunities in the run-up to Christmas to eat rainbow cake and meet Santa and they welcomed donations to go towards their fundraising. They have currently raised £76 from this idea and Rotarians have been out and about collecting donations for their rotary charities at Fareham Shopping Centre, Morrisons at Horndean and Sainsburys in Fareham.