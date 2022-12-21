The Rotary Club of Fareham chose The Rainbow Centre in Fareham as its choice of charity to raise money for this year. They had the ultimate goal to raise enough funds to give the playground a full makeover and upgrade so that children using the service can have access to a fun area.

The Rainbow Centre helps children with cerebral palsy and disabilities and offers a range of services, and for the past year the Fareham Rotary Club has been trying to help them.

The Rotary Club Fareham celebrate Christmas by giving all children the chance to meet Santa at Coco’s Coffee Shop. Pictured: Coco’s coffee shop in Miller Drive Fareham with customer Kevin Wickham, Santa, Rotarian and coffee shop owner Jackie Avis standing and elf Belle Johnson kneeling.

Jackie said: ‘I honestly believe that, without cost, every child should meet Santa when they are growing up. My coffee shop welcomes families throughout the year and we thought Father Christmas should make a visit, no booking, no charge, no purchase necessary, no problem, if they are able to give a little donation for the Rotary Rainbow Roundabout then that would be great but it’s not essential.’

