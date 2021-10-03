Rotary Club of Fareham marks 75 years with a special dinner and talk at Solent Hotel Whiteley

Members of the Rotary Club of Fareham at the Solent Hotel Whiteley together with the VIPs. Photos by Kim Collins.

The Rotary Club of Fareham celebrated the occasion on Thursday at the Solent Hotel in Whiteley with a number of dignitaries and special guests.

Norman Chapman, president of the Rotary Club of Fareham, said: ‘We welcomed to our event the mayor of Fareham councillor and Rotarian Pamela Bryant and mayoress Louise Clubley, as well as deputy lieutenant of Hampshire Tim Weale and our Rotary district governor Paul Steele who travelled from his home in Guernsey to join us.

‘It was an honour to have them all with us and I thank them for their kind words when addressing club members.’

Guest speaker for the dinner was well-known radio and TV presenter, David Hamilton, who entertained members and guests with tales from his broadcasting life in a career spanning over five decades.

The club also raised £605 for Hampshire charity Hounds for Heroes through the night’s raffle.