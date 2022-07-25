Rowans Hospice is holding ‘Create a Calendar for Hospice Care Competition’ after last year’s success.

The charity is looking for people to enter their photographic pieces, which will be set to feature in the 2023 Rowans Hospice Charity Calendar.

Rowans Hospice Charity offers palliative and end-of-life care to those living with life limiting illnesses.

Carol Milner, the charity's director of income generation, said: ‘We had such a fantastic response to the Create a Calendar for Hospice Care Competition last year and were so grateful for the support it generated that we are excited to bring the competition back for a second year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol Milner, director of people services and income generation

‘It is free to enter and we are encouraging supporters to take advantage of the gorgeous summer scenery, seaside and sunsets in our local great outdoors by capturing photos.’

The submission dates will be between August 1 and 14, where people can send off their entries via the charity’s website.

Once the entries have been submitted, Chris Dixon, chair of Horndean Camera Club, will pick which shots make it through to the grand final, and the public will choose the winning photos.

The charity relies heavily on fundraisers and the calendar, which will be sold across the country, will be a huge help in their funding.

Carol added: ‘The calendar will go on sale across Portsmouth and South East Hampshire, as well as online, to generate vital income to support the future of the Charity.