Staff and volunteers of Rowans Hospice were given the prestigious Covid Star medal during a presentation at its Living Well Centre in Purbrook Heath Road, Waterlooville, on Sunday.

Cheers and claps rang out as each of the 120 people collected their medal from the Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire Nigel Atkinson Esq.

The medal was awarded to those whose role was critical during the pandemic.

The Rowans Hospice COVID Star medal presention. Close up of the medal. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Maxine Durant, who works in the hospice home team, said: ‘We were right in the front-line. It was scary - we had to wear a lot of PPE which made it difficult.

‘It was challenging and emotional but the most important thing was we were able to deliver end of life care with dignity and pain free.

‘Some family members are nervous when we go in but there is so much gratitude. But we do it for the love.

The Rowans Hospice Covid Star medal presention. Staff and volunteers picture with their medals. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

‘It was a struggle with staffing levels - most of us have had Covid at some point. PPE does not stop you getting it but it stops you passing it on.

‘It’s still the same for us now with wearing PPE. We are still aware there is massive amounts of Covid in the community. But we will keep plodding on.

‘I am very proud (of the award). We have an amazing team and have the best job in the world.’

Ella Welsh, a ward volunteer, said: ‘I’m so happy with the award - I didn’t realise how big a deal it was.

‘It’s a real honour to work for Rowans and help during this time.

‘We have lots of precautions when we work so I’m not scared. You have to look at the bigger picture. I am happy to help all those vulnerable people.’

Volunteer Jan Staunton said: ‘It is a fantastic award. You don’t do it for the recognition - to help others is a lovely feeling.

‘Some people have been here over 20 years so they deserve it.’

Lord Lt Atkinson Esq told the award-winners: ‘It’s a huge honour. One of my keys is to recognise those who have given exceptional service to the county.

‘What you have done is exceptional service - you have done amazingly well. We all know the pandemic is not over so this is not a thanks for the end of it, it is recognition for the amazing work you have done and sadly I suspect you will continue to do over the coming months.

‘You have done such great work. I’m in awe of the fact that you have been able to continue all of your services throughout the 18 months. It gives me great honour to be able to present these awards - they are fabulous.’

Dr John Watkins, chair of the trustees, said: ‘Some hospices had to close during the pandemic while ours not only increased our activity but actually flourished - with these achievements we should be justifiably very proud.

‘The awards are to recognise the special staff and volunteers who were unable to work from home during the pandemic but in the course of their work either had face to face contact or audio contact on a regular basis with patients and their families.

‘They went quietly about their work, accepting the hardship and the potential risk to themselves and their families.

‘This award is a public recognition of that selfless professionalism.’

The award was designed by Harry Gray who saw the selfless dedication of staff at both Queen Alexandra Hospital and Rowans Hospice as they looked after his father, Dolly, who died from cancer at the age of 92.

Harry first came up with the idea for the Covid Star after discussions with his father and ‘seeing the first-hand brilliant care my dad got’ in the face of the Covid pandemic.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron