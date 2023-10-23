Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The park has had a complete face lift and it has now been extended to give children more space to play on brand new equipment and facilities.

The former play equipment that was in the park was almost 20 years old and there was evident wear and tear – but now the new facilities will offer an exciting, stimulating and inclusive environment for children of all abilities to play together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowland's Castle Recreation Ground has re-opened following a £100,000 project to make improvements. The play area has also been extended.

Councillor Chris Stanley, Chairman of the Parish Council, said “I am really pleased to see this important project come to fruition and revitalise the children’s play area. The Council’s focus is to deliver improvements within the local community over time and this project has certainly done that for our youngest residents. We can now look to other projects as our reserves permit.”

Claire Newman, the Parish Council’s Facilities Officer said, “I am excited for the opening of this eagerly-awaited playpark. Being able to play outside is so important for our young people and this offers a lovely space to do so. The design offers a range of equipment for different ages and abilities, and aims to spark the imagination. I hope that children and families will enjoy this playpark over the coming years.”

Rowland's Castle Recreation Ground has re-opened following a £100,000 project to make improvements. The play area has also been extended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This £100,000 project has been financed from the Parish Council’s reserves along with £35,000 of the Community Infrastructure Levy money granted by the Council from recent development in the Parish and a £25,000 grant from EHDC’s Supporting Communities Fund.

The project also received a £1,000 grant from our local County Councillor’s Community Fund and a donation of £500 from Rowland’s Castle Good Neighbours which has all gone towards securing an improved play area.