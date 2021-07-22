Two members of staff from Sailors Children Society (SCS) are set to take on the Spinnaker Tower at Gunwharf Quays on Saturday, July 24.

Formed in 1821, the society is celebrating 200 years of helping disadvantaged children of seafarers.

Sailors Childrens Society Pictured: Louise Hopwood with Deanne

Louise Hopwood, a Gosport-based family support officer, is set to abseil 100 metres from the Spinnaker Tower along with the society’s CEO Deanne Thomas.

Louise said: ‘We have launched a Together for 200 campaign to raise awareness of the work we do and by abseiling 100 metres each, we can deliver our 200 challenge!

‘For more information about the work we do or to donate to our abseil visit our website at sailorschildren.org.uk, just look for the Together For 200 Challenge.’

The society helps families following traumatic events such as bereavement, loss or diagnosis of a life changing illness, assisting with financial, emotional and practical support until the families are back on their feet again.

More than 30,000 children from Royal Navy Merchant Navy and Fishing Fleet families nationwide have been helped by the society.

Among them is single father Neil, who left the Royal Navy in 2018 due to a back injury.

A dad to two children aged 10 and 15 years old, Neil approached the society for support and has received ongoing welfare grants to help pay for the children’s scouting activities.

Neil said: ‘SCS has been a great help to me and my family since my accident at sea.’

Tony left the Royal Navy after receiving a diagnosis of PTSD.

As a single father to his 16 year old son, Tony appealed to the charity for support following the death of his wife.

Tony said: ‘SCS have been a much needed support emotionally and financially.’

Sharon, single mother to her six year old daughter, had to relocate to Gosport after fleeing a domestic abuse relationship.

The relocation had impacted her daughter’s access to education but with support, Sharon was able to apply for a local school place and help her daughter rebuild her confidence and make new friendships in her community.

Sharon said: ‘The family support team is amazing, so supportive and are helping me move forward.’

