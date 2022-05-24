The huge aircraft carrier arrived home in Portsmouth at around 8.30pm on Tuesday evening after undertaking trials around Devon earlier in the week.

But 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier returned to a familiar Portsmouth problem – finding its regular parking spot had been nabbed in its absence.

In a post on social media, a sailor onboard said: ‘That feeling when you get home late at night and someone’s in your parking spot.

‘Don’t worry HMS Defender, we think it’s the best berth (at) HMNB Portsmouth too.’

The £3bn aircraft carrier returns to the city after undergoing vital firefighting training during its most recent exercises at sea.

Crew have been put through their paces as they navigated smoke-filled corridors so they are ready to tackle a real blaze onboard the 280m-long warship.

HMS Defender seen from the returning HMS Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Royal Navy

HMS Queen Elizabeth is supported by around 3,700 personnel when operating at full capacity.

The colossal warship made a stunning entrance into the harbour at dusk. Picture: @RNPics_

HMS Queen Elizabeth had been conducting sea trials near Devon last week. Picture: @RNPics_