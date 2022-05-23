Crew tackling a firefighting training exercise onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The £3bn aircraft carrier is undergoing vital firefighting training as part of its ongoing exercises at sea.

Crew are being put through their paces as they navigate smoke-filled corridors so they are ready to tackle a real blaze onboard the 280m-long warship.

In a social media message, a member of the ship’s crew said: ‘Fighting internal battles is the aim of the game this week. Photos from this morning’s FIREX show ship’s company giving it their all, as they train beneath the watchful eye of FOST.’

Fleet Operational Sea Training (COM FOST) is the Royal Navy’s operational training delivery organisation for all ships and submarines.

Royal Navy crew from Portsmouth-based HMS Dragon underwent similar firefighting training while near Gibraltar last November.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, which has ship’s company of more than 1,6000 personnel, returned from her historic maiden voyage around the globe in December 2021, and she has since spent 2022 undertaking training exercises across the UK.

She has been spotted sailing up the Firth of Clyde for only the second time since her launch in 2014, followed by a five-day stop in Liverpool

The Royal Navy flagship was spotted in Plymouth Sound over the weekend.