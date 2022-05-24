The ‘devastated’ owners of Kidz Island have appealed to the public for help to track down the three boys who left ‘extensive damage’ to rides, art work, monitors and character props.

The video shows them enter the site before going on to vandalise the park.

An appeal has been made for the boys or their parents to come forward before police are informed.

A post from Kidz Island on Facebook said: ‘The owners of Kidz Island are devastated after all the time, hard work and money they have put into Kidz Island making a family friendly nice environment.

‘Three lads caused extensive amounts of damage to rides, art work, monitors and character props.’

The post added: ‘We would like to give them or their parents the opportunity to come forward and speak with us before we hand the images and video footage into the police.’

Vandals on Kidz Island, South Parade Pier on May 20, 2022. Pic Kidz Island