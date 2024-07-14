Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flags are flying from HMS Warrior in support of the Three Lions ahead of the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

The 40-gun armoured frigate in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard has multiple flags raised, spelling out a message in support of the England football team. The Euro 2024 final is tonight at 8pm, where the men’s team could win their first ever UEFA European Championship.

Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ) reported on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We asked our friends at the Royal Navy if they could send a message to England before the #euros final. Here’s what @HMSWarrior1860 are flying today - can you guess what it says?”

England go into the clash at the Olympiastadion having reached back-to-back Euro finals for the first time but are underdogs against a Spanish side who have been arguably the team of the tournament. After criticism and unrest over England’s performances in the group stage and last-16 extra-time win over Slovakia, Gareth Southgate has slowly steered his team into calmer waters as displays improve and individual brilliance starts to shine.

Ollie Watkins scored a last-minute stunner against The Netherlands last Saturday in a 2-1 victory. Having lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy, England have secured consecutive appearances in the continental showpiece while also reaching just their third major final – and first away from Wembley.

Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessel HMS Tamar has also donned flags to support England.