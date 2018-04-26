Royal Wedding to be broadcast live on Guildhall Square’s Big Screen

The Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be broadcast live on the Big Screen in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square, it has been announced.

Big Screen Portsmouth will show the BBC One coverage on Saturday, May 19, to allow people to watch the ceremony in the city centre.

The wedding will take place at Windsor Castle at midday, before the happy couple travel through Windsor in a carriage.

In a statement Big Screen Portsmouth said: ‘We’re excited to be able to deliver the exciting coverage of the wedding as Prince Henry of Wales, also known as Prince Harry is to marry former American actress, Meghan Markle.

‘The wedding will take place at Windsor Castle in England and we’re working with the BBC to deliver the coverage for you.’

Earlier this month Winchester Cathedral announced it would be providing a live stream of the wedding.

The wedding will be broadcast live on the big screen in Guildhall Square. Picture: Will Caddy

Many people are planning to hold street parties to celebrate the day but councils have urged people to get in touch first so they can offer advice.