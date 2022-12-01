RSPCA reports increase in hens being dumped in Hampshire
THE RSPCA has reported that 30 hens have been dumped in Hampshire in the last two years.
Nearly 2,000 chickens have already been reported as abandoned this year – already more than the 1,842 last year – and the RSPCA have fears that these numbers will rise as the outbreak of bird flu continues.
Within the numbers, it is shown that Hampshire has seen 30 hens being abandoned since 2020. The charity is urging anyone with poultry who cannot meet the needs of their animals, to inform them and they can help, rather than having to respond to neglected and dumped animals.
Hampshire is classed as being in the south west by the RSPCA. In this region there have been 158 reports of abandoned chickens since 2020, with Hampshire seeing the highest number at 30 and the Isle of Wight being the lowest with only two chickens.
RSPCA poultry expert Kate Norman said: ‘Keeping hens has become increasingly popular in recent years but it’s incredibly sad to see so many of them being abandoned and neglected. We are concerned that we could see an increase in the number of dumped chickens due to the cost of living crisis and concerns over bird flu.
‘We are now sadly once again in the midst of a bird flu outbreak which has seen the UK government take the necessary steps to issue a housing order for all keepers of birds in England. Not only is this stressful for the hens as birds that have previously roamed around a garden or smallholding are now being kept inside, but it’s also understandably stressful for owners.’