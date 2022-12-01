Within the numbers, it is shown that Hampshire has seen 30 hens being abandoned since 2020. The charity is urging anyone with poultry who cannot meet the needs of their animals, to inform them and they can help, rather than having to respond to neglected and dumped animals.

Hampshire is classed as being in the south west by the RSPCA. In this region there have been 158 reports of abandoned chickens since 2020, with Hampshire seeing the highest number at 30 and the Isle of Wight being the lowest with only two chickens.

A group of abandoned white hens in Norfolk

RSPCA poultry expert Kate Norman said: ‘Keeping hens has become increasingly popular in recent years but it’s incredibly sad to see so many of them being abandoned and neglected. We are concerned that we could see an increase in the number of dumped chickens due to the cost of living crisis and concerns over bird flu.

