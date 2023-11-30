The team at The Stubbington Ark are over the moon because two of the long stay stock animals have now found their forever homes.

The three-year-old Gloucestershire Old Spot pig is good with cats, dogs and children of all ages and The Stubbington Ark described him as a ‘very inquisitive’ pig that loves attention.

Casey, small animals and wildlife lead at Stubbington Ark, said: "Phil - what can I say about the best pig in the world? He came into the Ark just over a year and a half ago, and he has the sweetest and funniest personality. Phil will always be a part of our family here at the Ark, as he made such an impact on us all during his time here.

Phil the pig (left) and Hocus the cockerel (right) have both been rehomed after over of a year of being at the centre. Picture: The Stubbington Ark

"It's an amazing feeling to have him go to his happily ever after with other pigs and to a lovely family, who will love him like we do. To a lot of people Phil is just a pig, but to us he is a part of the team, and we will always love him."

The centre has not only had one rehoming success – but two as they have also bid farewell to Hocus the cockerel who has been at The Stubbington Ark for over a year.

Hocus ended up in the centre with his brother Pocus, who has already been rehomed, and he has gone to live in the same holding as Phil the pig.

Phil the three-year-old pig has finally found his forever home after being at The Stubbington Ark for 620 days. Pictured: Team members with Phil Picture: The Stubbington Ark

