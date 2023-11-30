News you can trust since 1877
RSPCA The Stubbington Ark: Phil the pig and Hocus the cockerel found their forever homes

The team at The Stubbington Ark are over the moon because two of the long stay stock animals have now found their forever homes.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
Phil the pig has been a popular fixture at the rescue centre for 620 days – but this lovable animal has now been rehomed at a holding on Droxford.

The three-year-old Gloucestershire Old Spot pig is good with cats, dogs and children of all ages and The Stubbington Ark described him as a ‘very inquisitive’ pig that loves attention.

Casey, small animals and wildlife lead at Stubbington Ark, said: "Phil - what can I say about the best pig in the world? He came into the Ark just over a year and a half ago, and he has the sweetest and funniest personality. Phil will always be a part of our family here at the Ark, as he made such an impact on us all during his time here.

Phil the pig (left) and Hocus the cockerel (right) have both been rehomed after over of a year of being at the centre. Picture: The Stubbington ArkPhil the pig (left) and Hocus the cockerel (right) have both been rehomed after over of a year of being at the centre. Picture: The Stubbington Ark
Phil the pig (left) and Hocus the cockerel (right) have both been rehomed after over of a year of being at the centre. Picture: The Stubbington Ark

"It's an amazing feeling to have him go to his happily ever after with other pigs and to a lovely family, who will love him like we do. To a lot of people Phil is just a pig, but to us he is a part of the team, and we will always love him."

The centre has not only had one rehoming success – but two as they have also bid farewell to Hocus the cockerel who has been at The Stubbington Ark for over a year.

Hocus ended up in the centre with his brother Pocus, who has already been rehomed, and he has gone to live in the same holding as Phil the pig.

Phil the three-year-old pig has finally found his forever home after being at The Stubbington Ark for 620 days. Pictured: Team members with Phil Picture: The Stubbington ArkPhil the three-year-old pig has finally found his forever home after being at The Stubbington Ark for 620 days. Pictured: Team members with Phil Picture: The Stubbington Ark
Phil the three-year-old pig has finally found his forever home after being at The Stubbington Ark for 620 days. Pictured: Team members with Phil Picture: The Stubbington Ark
The pair of them will be surrounded by other animals and they are now able to settle into their new home.

Casey added: "Hocus came in to us with his brother Pocus on Halloween last year as chickens - which turned out to be cockerels! Hocus is a small cockerel who has a huge personality and thinks he's bigger than what he is. The staff will miss his sass in the mornings but we are all so happy he's gone to his forever home, surrounded by lots of chickens, living the life of luxury."

For more information about adopting from The Stubbington Ark or to make a donation, click here.

