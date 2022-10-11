As the RSPCA continue their Adoptober drive, they are urging people to consider adopting farm animals as well as household pets, as they currently have over 100 farm animals in their care.

Stubbington Arc are currently seeking people to help rehome two of their pigs that are currently taking up residence there.

Crumpet, the pot-bellied pig is an older lady and is seeking a retirement home with a calm pace of life with an owner who will dedicate the necessary time to looking after her properly.

RSPCA are urging people to adopt farm animals as well as cats and dogs. Pictured: Crumpet

She is slightly overweight but the team at the Arc are monitoring this to help her shift some pounds whilst also keeping an eye on her legs to ensure that there are no problems caused as a result of this.

Crumpet will need a large field, a suitable shelter and fencing around the perimeter, and she is looking for someone who has previous experience in caring for pigs.

Little is known about her previous life before she arrived at the Arc, but she did come in with former companion, Phil, who is a young Old Spot pig, but due to a pig dispute, the pair are looking for individual homes.

RSPCA are urging people to adopt farm animals as well as cats and dogs. Pictured: Phil

Phil has a good temperament and enjoys back rubs as well as a wallow on warm days.

Dr Marc Cooper, head of farm animals at the RSPCA, said: ‘Farm animals often have different needs to animals such as dogs, cats or rabbits, so it’s important to consider whether you have the time, resources and money they need.

‘If you have the right environment for these animals, and the time and money to care for them, they can make wonderful additions to your family. They are very intelligent, curious and can be very affectionate, and rehoming a farm animal can be very rewarding.’