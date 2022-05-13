Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported, production vans set up camp in a car park at the Lakeside North Harbour site in Cosham earlier this week where they said they will be stationed until tomorrow (May 14).

The convoy is acting as a hub for filming on location at the naval base further south in Portsea.

Film crews spotted at the Lakeside North Harbour car park in Cosham on May 12, 2022

Although crew members were unable to disclose exactly what they were working on to The News, several readers have come forward to say Avengers actors Johansson and Evans have been seen at HM Naval Base.

Some believe the pair are shooting for a new Apple TV feature called Project Artemis, directed by actor-turned-director Jason Bateman.