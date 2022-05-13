News you can trust since 1877
Rumours that Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are on location at the naval base in Portsmouth for a new Apple TV feature film

RUMOURS are circulating that Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are currently filming in Portsmouth, with crews spotted at the city’s naval base.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:24 am

As reported, production vans set up camp in a car park at the Lakeside North Harbour site in Cosham earlier this week where they said they will be stationed until tomorrow (May 14).

The convoy is acting as a hub for filming on location at the naval base further south in Portsea.

Film crews spotted at the Lakeside North Harbour car park in Cosham on May 12, 2022

Although crew members were unable to disclose exactly what they were working on to The News, several readers have come forward to say Avengers actors Johansson and Evans have been seen at HM Naval Base.

Some believe the pair are shooting for a new Apple TV feature called Project Artemis, directed by actor-turned-director Jason Bateman.

In response to a query by The News, a Royal Navy spokeswoman said: ‘For commercial reasons it would be inappropriate to comment.’

