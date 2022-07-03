Runners of Race for Life 5km and 3km do loved ones and friends lost to cancer proud

The sun came out to make the challenge that bit harder for those taking part in the 5km and 3km races on Southsea Common on Sunday.

Susan McDonald, 73, from Waterlooville lost her husband just five weeks ago and was joined by family to take part in the 5km.

Before the warm up for the 3K and 5K. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-48)

Susan said: ‘My husband Robert passed away just nine weeks after he was diagnosed so we’re doing it for him today. He was in the navy and he’d served on the Royal Yacht and in the Falklands and we’d been married for 55 years.

‘I’ve never done Race for Life before so it seemed a good time to take part in this event today. It’s such a good cause to raise money for and it’s a problem that could affect us all.’

Friends Christine Rounds, Corrine Cleaver and Jan Turney, all of ABC Nursery in Bognor Regis, were running in the 5km race for those close to them who have cancer. ‘Everyone is affected by it,’ they said.

Pauline Findlay, 69, of Petersfield, has taken part in the Race for Life for the last 23 years. She said: ‘It’s good to be able to help in any way we can and raise money. We know lots of people diagnosed with cancer and others who have died.’

Before the warm up for the 3K and 5K. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-46)

Pauline raised £500 along with her friends Linda Matthews, 63, and Anne Morton, 68.

Rebecca Clifton, 40, of Southsea, lost her dad and sister to cancer. She said: ‘It means a lot to be running for them.’

Justine Hamer, 48, Emma Eaglen, 36 and Emma Clemens, 45 all from the Isle of Wight, met while receiving treatment for breast cancer.

Justine said: ‘We’ve all had mastectomies and have all finished our treatment and have become such good friends. We’ve all helped each other through it and it’s been great to not feel on your own.

Warm up for 3K and 5K. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-50)

‘We decided to do Race for Life together as a team for the first time and we know how important all the research is.’

