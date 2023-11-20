Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The report outlined that ‘pupils proudly exemplify the school values of ‘safety, caring, achievement, resilience, and friendship’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: “Pupils benefit from the high expectations that the school has for what they will achieve. They value the support they receive to do their best. As such, all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve well through the curriculum.

Petersgate Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating in its recent inspection. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

"The school has an ambitious and well-sequenced curriculum in place. There has been careful thought about the precise knowledge pupils will learn and in what order. There are planned opportunities every year for pupils to build on their knowledge. In Reception, children gain knowledge of early mathematics and literacy.”

SEE ALSO: Doctor Who anniversary event held at Vanguard Comics in Gosport

The inspection found that teachers prioritise reading and phonics as soon as pupils start learning at the school. If a teacher spots that a pupil has fallen behind, they will put extra measures in place to ensure that they get back on track as quickly as possible.

The report said: “Pupils demonstrate inclusive attitudes. They understand about difference and are taught about a range of cultures and traditions. In their personal, social, health and economic education lessons and through their school leadership roles, pupils learn the importance of being positive members of their community. The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are some areas that the school needs to improve on and the report added: “Some of the weakest readers are not yet secure in their knowledge of the sounds they have learned. This hinders their learning overall. The school should ensure that all staff have the knowledge to support this group effectively.