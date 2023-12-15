An independent school has been described as ‘welcoming and safe’ in its recent Ofsted report.

The inspection outlined that the independent school meets the school standards and that ‘everyone at Madani is committed to providing pupils with a high-quality education

underpinned by the school’s Islamic values.’

The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good in its latest inspection.

The report says: “The school has successfully implemented a brand-new secondary phase alongside its existing primary provision. This has enabled girls to continue to study an ambitious education which culminates in GCSE qualifications, including the full range of subjects that form the English Baccalaureate.

"The school’s curriculum builds coherently from key stages 1 to 4. Within subjects, planning identifies suitably ambitious end points so that pupils are ready for the next phase. With a small team, staff can liaise regularly to check pupils are progressing as they should.

"A thriving culture motivates pupils to read widely. As well as a well-stocked school library, pupils enjoy walking to a local library to choose from an even wider range. Older pupils read fluently. When pupils start in Year 1, teachers establish a baseline of what pupils know and can do.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping students safe.

