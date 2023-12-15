Schools in Hampshire: Madani Academy in Buckland receives good Ofsted rating in latest inspection
Madani Academy, located in Merefield House, Buckland, has received a good Ofsted rating in its latest inspection which took place on October 31 and November 1.
The inspection outlined that the independent school meets the school standards and that ‘everyone at Madani is committed to providing pupils with a high-quality education
underpinned by the school’s Islamic values.’
The report says: “The school has successfully implemented a brand-new secondary phase alongside its existing primary provision. This has enabled girls to continue to study an ambitious education which culminates in GCSE qualifications, including the full range of subjects that form the English Baccalaureate.
"The school’s curriculum builds coherently from key stages 1 to 4. Within subjects, planning identifies suitably ambitious end points so that pupils are ready for the next phase. With a small team, staff can liaise regularly to check pupils are progressing as they should.
"A thriving culture motivates pupils to read widely. As well as a well-stocked school library, pupils enjoy walking to a local library to choose from an even wider range. Older pupils read fluently. When pupils start in Year 1, teachers establish a baseline of what pupils know and can do.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping students safe.
The inspection found that there are some improvements that could be made and that ‘pupils at the early stages of reading are not reading decodable books that closely align with the school’s phonics programme.’