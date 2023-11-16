A primary school in Waterlooville has been described as an ‘inspiring and inclusive’ place to learn in its recent Ofsted inspection.

The report outlined that the behaviour from pupils is ‘exemplary’ and the school has the ‘highest of expectations for their conduct.’

The school has a strong focus on reading and phonics and children have the opportunity to sit and focus on learning during ‘carpet time’, and teachers make sure that pupils know the rules from day one.

Queen’s Inclosure Primary School continues to be a 'good' school following recent inspection from Ofsted.

The report said: “From the first day of Reception, children start to learn new sounds and letters. The phonics programme that the school uses is taught very well. The routines and visual prompts the school uses help pupils to learn new words quickly. Those who need extra support get this at the earliest opportunity. This means that pupils learn to read with increasing accuracy and fluency.

"Enriching and inspiring experiences contribute significantly to school life. These varied opportunities are meticulously planned to deepen pupils’ learning.

"The school ensures that staff workload is carefully managed. Staff’s time is prioritised so that they focus on improving pupils’ learning. Teachers, including those starting out on their careers, benefit from regular training to keep their subject knowledge refreshed.”

The report also stated that children get the chance to debate and consider ‘big questions’ about the world and this gives them the opportunity to voice opinions.

The inspection found that there are still some areas that need improvement in order to get the school to an ‘outstanding’ rating.

The report said: “The school has not yet securely and consistently embedded some aspects of the curriculum across the school. As yet, in some subjects, pupils do not have the depth of knowledge and skills that leaders intend through their ambitious curriculum.