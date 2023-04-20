On April 17, parents found out whether their children had secured a place at their first choice primary school as they prepare for September.

Hampshire County Council has processed 21,193 for children to start school in reception year and to move from infant to their first year of junior education.

Over 98 per cent of parents have been offered a reception year place for their child in one of their three preferred choice schools, with more than 93 per cent allocated a place at their first choice of school.

Stock school image, photo from Ben Birchall Press Association

Of pupils transferring from infant school to junior school, more than 99 per cent received a place at one of their three choices, and 97.88 percent obtained a place at their first choice of school.

Portsmouth City Council processed 2,061 applications, which is slightly less than 2022 with 2,113 applications made, and 94.42 percent of which were offered a place at their first choice, which is higher than the previous year.

Those who have not been accepted into their chosen school have either been offered a place at their catchment school or the next nearest school.