A video of the incident in Tokio Road showed a series of blasts and then flames coming from where the road was dug up and safety barriers installed.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) had started digging the road following a power outage in a few houses. But then on August 1, people in the road where left startled after seeing explosions erupt just feet from the doors of terraced houses in the street.

Blasts were seen coming from "exposed live wires" in Tokio Road, according to a resident. Pic supplied

One local said: “The rain got into the holes and live wires had been left exposed, causing an explosion and a power outage for 12hours.”

The person said residents had “heard nothing since” from the company and claimed “lives were put a risk”.

No one was hurt following the blasts.

Now SSEN has offered an apology and an explanation of the series of events.

A spokesman for SSEN said: “We attended a power cut in Tokio Road, Portsmouth on 28 July at 8.46am. By replacing fuses, engineers were able to restore power to all but four of the customers affected by 10.36am that morning.

"In order to supply power to the four remaining customers without supplies, a further piece of standard work was carried out on the cable to temporary restore them, until full repair and restoration works could be carried out after the weekend.

“All customers were made aware of the situation, and excavation around the cable was backfilled and covered over with waterproof protectant."

The spokesman added: “At 10.37 on 2 August, SSEN was made aware that the cable had fused, causing sparks to appear from the excavated area. Engineers then worked through the night to carry out full and final repairs, with all customers back on supply by early morning.