Here are seven things to do on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20:

Southsea Farmers’ Market

A host of local traders will sell their homegrown produce at the Southsea Hampshire Farmers' Market this Sunday. The market will run from 10.00am to 2.00pm on Palmerston Road. Find out more here.

Join a Park Run

Stephen Harrington memorial match

More than a year after his passing, Stephen’s family and friends are holding the sporting event in aid of Mental Health Marathon and Simon Says child bereavement support service. The game will kick off at 7.15pm at the Drapers Tool Community Stadium, Westleigh Park, Havant on Sunday, August 20.

Find out more here: Family of Stephen Harrington - who was killed in Emsworth assualt - to hold annual charity football match in his honour

Hayling Island scarecrow festival

Find some of the dozens of scarecrows scattered throughout Hayling Island as part of an annual scarecrow festival. Find out more here.

Portsmouth Museum’s new exhibition

Explore the coastal environment of Portsea Island by visiting the new free exhibition Ocean at the end of the lane: Discovering Portsmouth's coastline at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery. The museum is free and perfect for a rainy day.

Find out more here: Ocean at The End of The Lane - a new exhibition at Portsmouth Museum looks at the city's coastline

Spinnaker Tower

Why not visit the city’s most recognisable landmark? The tower recently opened a new cocktail bar and, as ever, is open for visitors to take in stunning views of the city and beyond. Find out more here: Bars in Portsmouth: 21 pictures showing inside the Spinnaker Tower's new Sky Bar

Fort Nelson