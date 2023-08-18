What's on this weekend: here are 7 things to do including a charity football game and a scarecrow festival
Here are seven things to do on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20:
Southsea Farmers’ Market
A host of local traders will sell their homegrown produce at the Southsea Hampshire Farmers' Market this Sunday. The market will run from 10.00am to 2.00pm on Palmerston Road. Find out more here.
Join a Park Run
Parkruns are a free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run
Stephen Harrington memorial match
More than a year after his passing, Stephen’s family and friends are holding the sporting event in aid of Mental Health Marathon and Simon Says child bereavement support service. The game will kick off at 7.15pm at the Drapers Tool Community Stadium, Westleigh Park, Havant on Sunday, August 20.
Find out more here: Family of Stephen Harrington - who was killed in Emsworth assualt - to hold annual charity football match in his honour
Hayling Island scarecrow festival
Find some of the dozens of scarecrows scattered throughout Hayling Island as part of an annual scarecrow festival. Find out more here.
Portsmouth Museum’s new exhibition
Explore the coastal environment of Portsea Island by visiting the new free exhibition Ocean at the end of the lane: Discovering Portsmouth's coastline at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery. The museum is free and perfect for a rainy day.
Find out more here: Ocean at The End of The Lane - a new exhibition at Portsmouth Museum looks at the city's coastline
Spinnaker Tower
Why not visit the city’s most recognisable landmark? The tower recently opened a new cocktail bar and, as ever, is open for visitors to take in stunning views of the city and beyond. Find out more here: Bars in Portsmouth: 21 pictures showing inside the Spinnaker Tower's new Sky Bar
Fort Nelson
Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill is a treasure trove of military history, with plenty to see inside and outdoors. Currently on display is an exhibition honouring those who died in the Falklands conflict. Find out more here: Standing With Giants: Falklands War veterans emotional after seeing art installation at Fort Nelson