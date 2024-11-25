Search is on for a Canine star at The Kings Theatre to perform in Legally Blonde
The Portsmouth Players are searching for a dog to play the part of ‘Bruiser’ in their production of Legally Blonde - The Musical at The Kings Theatre in 2025 and are urging pet owners with a suitable candidate to get in touch.
Legally Blonde will be performed at The Kings Theatre in Southsea from February 19 to 22 2025 with Bruiser required to be Chihuahua size but not necessarily that breed.
They are also required to be
- Good mannered
- Toilet trained
- Bark on demand (if possible)
- Available to attend auditions on Saturday, December 7 2pm – 4pm at The Barn, Milton Park, Portsmouth.
- Be available (and owner to be present) to rehearse Tuesdays and Thursdays 7 – 10pm each week when needed.
- Be free show week February 17 to 22 2025. This is including a technical and dress rehearsal
If you are interested about your dog taking part in our next production, please complete the on-line application form and upload an up-to-date photo of your pup.
An email will be sent to you a few days before the audition date to confirm audition timings and to give further instructions. If you have any further questions, email [email protected]
