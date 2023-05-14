Rescue teams have been attempting to bring the six-year-old Labrador-cross called Tiffany to safety after she found her way to the harbour after going missing on a walk five weeks earlier in Prinsted near Emsworth.

Heather Bray is part of an experienced trapping team from Lost Dog Recovery UK South that is trying to bring the dog to safety. The dog was in the Emsworth area for four weeks before finding herself on mud flats. ‘(Tiffany) was scared by huge Coronation fireworks, found herself on the mud flats and the following day swam to Hayling Island to avoid people,’ she said. ‘She was on Hayling Island for a week before she was disturbed by farm work on Saturday (May 13) and entered the mud flats.

‘There is an very experienced trapping team helping Tiffany and she has been feeding daily and monitored via remote camera whilst plans are put in place to secure her via humane trap.

‘We have spoken to both the Coastguard and fire brigade - they are aware that she should not be approached. If Tiffany is sighted she needs to be ignored - doing anything else puts her at risk.’

Firefighters and the Coastguard have been involved in the search and were unable to bring the pooch to safety from the mud flats.

A warning has been issued to the public from the Hampshire fire and rescue service, which said: ‘We ask that no members of public attempt to enter the muddy areas to rescue the dog.’

Rescue teams look for dog at Emsworth Harbour. Pic HIWFRS

The dog is not believed to be in any immediate danger and is able to roam on the mud flats without getting stuck - unlike people. ‘The dog was seen about 300 metres out and when the Coastguard tried to rescue him he ran off and got away because he is quicker than them,’ a firefighter from Havant, involved in the rescue, said.

‘I’m not sure how he is surviving but he seems to be eating - she was seen going for a poo at one point. She’s come in close at times but we’re now hoping for a high tide to push the dog away from the mud flats. If a person went on them they would get stuck but a dog wouldn’t.’

Anyone with information go to: www.facebook.com/TiffanyMissingEmsworth

Or Call Nicki Scriven on 07816 492 791.