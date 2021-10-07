Second JobCentre opens in Portsmouth city centre as government pushes forward with plan to drive down unemployment

The city’s latest Jobcentre Plus office opened at 5A Edinburgh Road, in the unit previously occupied by RBS, last week.

Cheryl Carter, a work coach team leader at the new Jobcentre Plus office, cut the ribbon on the new site at its official opening on September 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl Carter cuts the ribbon. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 290921-03)

She said: ‘We’re here to support people back into work following on from the pandemic.

‘We’ve got lots of provision, lots of support, and lots of new staff to help people back into work.’

The other Jobcentre Plus office is still located at 27 Arundel Street.

The expansion is part of the government’s Plan for Jobs, which will see new enhanced JobCentres called JobCentre Plus open in high streets across the country.

From left, Sharmin Alom, Mike Jennings, Anna Marshall, Cassie Salter and Cheryl Carter. Opening of a new job centre in Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 290921-02)

The Portsmouth JobCentre has 28 work coaches, some of whom joined as part of a recruitment drive to hire 13,500 work coaches across the country.

Each new work coach will help people looking for work with one-on-one tailored support to find their next role.

Mims Davies MP, minister for employment said: ‘We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in Portsmouth.

‘Every customer benefits from having a dedicated work coach. They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.

Opening of a new job centre in Edinburgh Road. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 290921-05)

‘It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to sector-based work academy programmes, our work coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.’

Cassie Salter, the customer service leader overseeing the new site, said: ‘The opening of our new Edinburgh Road Jobcentre gives us more opportunity to provide personalised support for customers in the Portsmouth area. It is a great location and we will be working with local employers to support customers into work.’

Portsmouth Edinburgh Road Jobcentre Plus is one of the new temporary sites announced by the Department for Work and Pensions earlier this year, building on the existing 639 Jobcentres across the UK. The new site in Edinburgh Road is in addition to the existing Jobcentre in Arundel Street.

Plans are also underway for a new centre in Fareham’s West Street, in the unit previously occupied by Poundland.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.