Train drivers at eight rail companies are to stage a 24-hour Saturday strike later this month in pay disputes, threatening more disruption to services.
Members of Aslef at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains will walk out on July 30.
The industrial action is the latest in a bitter row over pay, following on from three days of strike action last month.
Delays and cancellations are expected to blight rail routes in and around Portsmouth during the latest round of strikes.
Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, said: ‘We don't want to go on strike - strikes are the result of a failure of negotiation - and this union, since I was elected general secretary in 2011, has only ever been on strike, until this year, for a handful of days.’