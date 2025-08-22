See a revealing look backstage at Victorious Festival 2025 as the three-day spectacular gets underway
See a revealing look backstage at Victorious Festival 2025 as the three-day spectacular gets underway today (Friday, August 22).
Hot Wax kickstarted proceedings on the Common Stage in the sunshine in front of an enthusiastic crowd. But so much work goes into producing all of the artists’ sets to bring them together.
We took a tour backstage to see how the kits are uploaded and put onto the stage, how the big screens are managed and to see the area where the artists and support staff go.
Watch the video embedded in this story for a look behind the scenes - and to see what the festival looks like from the central viewing platform.