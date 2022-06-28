SEND adults performed at Portsmouth Guildhall for Queen's Jubilee

Red Sauce Theatre Company collaborated with Film Crew 4U CIC, Global Music Visions CIC, and Owl XL CIC to help stage a performance commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The performance, staged on June 6 and 7 in Portsmouth and Drayton, was made up of adults with special educational needs and disabilities.

Titled ‘The Promise’, the show was based around the speech that the Queen gave to the Empire and Commonwealth on her 21st birthday, whilst she was still a Princess.

Founder of Red Sauce Theatre Company, Rachel Goodall said: ‘We’ve seen the cast come leaps and bounds over the six weeks of this project, their confidence has improved, they’ve become great friends and have learned so much about the entire production of a live performance.

‘Without this collaboration, this would not have been possible, so I’m hugely grateful to Billy Stevenson and the team from Film Crew 4U, and David Shervill and the team from Global Music Visions for their hard work during this project.’

The collaboration, which received funding from the Arts Council England Let’s Create Jubilee Fund, and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation, gave the cast an opportunity to learn about performing.

SEND adults that performed over the Jubilee weekend.

Film Crew 4U teaches people from disadvantaged backgrounds how to produce films, filmed the rehearsals and final show to teach the cast about production.