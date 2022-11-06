'Serious' crash and vehicle fire leaves A27 closed near Havant amid police investigation
A SERIOUS crash and vehicle fire led to the A27 near Havant being closed overnight and on Sunday morning.
Emergency crews attended the scene before the A27 was closed eastbound between A3M interchange and the Havant junction A3023 shortly after midnight.
Traffic was diverted as the road was closed after the ‘serious collision and vehicle fire’, National Highways posted. A traffic investigation was carried out as traffic officers attempted to establish what happened.
National Highways, later posting on Twitter, said: ‘Road users caught within this closure of the A27 eastbound between the A3M and the A3023 near Havant. Our officers will be turning you around in due course. Please await their instruction before doing so though. Thank you for your patience.’
The authority, in another post at 4am, warned of further delays as a crash investigation was still being carried out. ‘The police are carrying out a collision investigation at the scene so we expect the road to remain closed for a while. All traffic in the closure has been released,’ the tweet said.
And the road was finally declared open this morning at 10.43am. A post added: ‘The scene is now clear an all lanes are running. Have a safe onward journey.’
It comes after an uninsured driver somehow escaped unharmed after smashing their car into a lamp post on the A27 at Emsworth on Sunday morning.
And police shut a road on the A27 following concern for welfare reports about a teenage girl overlooking a bridge on Saturday morning around 10am. The incident happened between the A259 Havant Road, in Emsworth, and the Fishbourne Roundabout and Cathedral Way, in Chichester.