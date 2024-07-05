“Severe delays” following second crash on M27 this morning
“Severe delays” have been reported following a second crash on the M27 this morning.
AA Traffic News said: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J1 A31 (Cadnam) to J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton).
“Severe delays of 25 minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between J1 A31 (Cadnam) and J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton). Average speed five mph.”
