“Severe delays” following second crash on M27 this morning

By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Jul 2024, 09:14 BST
“Severe delays” have been reported following a second crash on the M27 this morning.

AA Traffic News said: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J1 A31 (Cadnam) to J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton).

“Severe delays of 25 minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between J1 A31 (Cadnam) and J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton). Average speed five mph.”

It comes after a single vehicle crash on the eastbound carriageway in Portsmouth where drivers slowed to look. No one was hurt in the incident.

