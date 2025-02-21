Shoppers at John Lewis and Marks and Spencer evacuate over gas fears in Chichester
Shoppers and staff inside Currys, John Lewis and Marks and Spencer at Chichester Retail Park were forced to make a hasty exit during the incident.
Concerns were raised when a methane gas alarm was activated just after 11am - but checks from firefighters later revealed it was a false alarm. The retail park has since reopened.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "We were called at 11.13am to carry out investigations at Chichester Retail Park following the activation of methane alarms.
“Officers and one crew from Chichester Fire Station attended the scene and evacuated Currys, John Lewis and Marks and Spencer as a precaution.
“We are able to confirm that it was a false alarm and the retail park is now open as normal.”
