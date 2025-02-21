Shoppers at John Lewis and Marks and Spencer evacuate over gas fears in Chichester

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Shops were evacuated at a retail park today amid fears of a gas leak.

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Morecambe.Firefighters tackled a blaze in Morecambe.
Firefighters tackled a blaze in Morecambe.

Shoppers and staff inside Currys, John Lewis and Marks and Spencer at Chichester Retail Park were forced to make a hasty exit during the incident.

Concerns were raised when a methane gas alarm was activated just after 11am - but checks from firefighters later revealed it was a false alarm. The retail park has since reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "We were called at 11.13am to carry out investigations at Chichester Retail Park following the activation of methane alarms.

“Officers and one crew from Chichester Fire Station attended the scene and evacuated Currys, John Lewis and Marks and Spencer as a precaution.

“We are able to confirm that it was a false alarm and the retail park is now open as normal.”

Related topics:Chichester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice