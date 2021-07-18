Showcase day for Fareham charities and groups is a success in the sunshine

Lisa Sayers and her son, Beau, 5, with a Stormtrooper and Minnie Mouse Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-02)

More than 70 groups set up stalls along the bustling West Street, in the town centre, on Saturday as part of a One Community-run event.

Although the Fareham Community Showcase had run in previous years, this was the first time it had been held outside, with organisers hailing it a ‘success.’

A performance by the infants from Titchfield Youth Musical Theatre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-08)

Adam Hughes, chairman of the One Community board of trustees, said: ‘This is a superb opportunity for the voluntary sector to make connections and really promote all the services that are available across the borough.

‘We weren’t able to hold an event last year due to Covid so it’s wonderful to be back.’

Friends of PICU, which supports the paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton hospital, featured on the day with a tombola stall to raise both funds and awareness.

Operations manager of the charity, Kerry Houghton, said: ‘It’s great to be here – we’ve had a lot of interest already and hopefully some people who would like to volunteer in the future.’

Volunteers Jeremy Hatcher, left, and Chris King of the Friday Night Charity at the Fareham Community Showcase Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-11)

Other organisations in attendance included the Solent Diabetes Association, the Rotary Club and the Rainbow Centre.

Among them were members of the Fareham Men’s Shed, which provides a social group and workshop for older men who have retired or have lost a partner.

Chairman Peter Raven said: ‘Everything we’re selling here today has been made by our members and all the proceeds will go back to the group.

From left, Sheila Hill, Mary Thomson and Anne Daneshvar of Abbeyfield Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-09)

’We’ve had quite a good number of sales as well as interest in membership which is really good.’

Shoppers were also entertained outdoor musical performances and special appearances from Mickey Mouse and a stormtrooper from Star Wars as the day went on.

Fareham mayor, Councillor Pamela Bryant, added: ‘I can’t speak highly enough of One Community for putting this together and bringing all these organisations together.

‘I think this is something we’ve seen come out of the pandemic – there’s more community spirit and a lot more people wishing to volunteer.’

Members of Fareham Men's Shed at the Fareham Community Showcase on July 17,2021. L-R: Chris Hodgson, Peter Raven, Richard Bunce and Cliff Jones. Picture: Fiona Callingham

The day ran from 10am to 4pm.

From left, Cameron Wrankmore, 17, Evie Medlow, 13, and Lily-Anne Knobel, 13, of Fareham Nomads Swimming Club Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-06)