Skydive raises thousands for The Brain Tumour Charity

Employees at BECG and Cavendish Advocacy completed a 14,000 ft skydive to raise money in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

The Highflyers team, made up of 13 company employees, made the jump at Langar Airfield last week.

Fundraising for the cause is still open, but through their efforts they have managed to raise over £5,300 for the charity so far.

The team had chosen to take on this challenge in support of The Brain Tumour Charity, one of BECG’s charity partners. Brain tumours kill more children and young people under 40 than any other type of cancer.

The skydive for The Brain Tumour Charity

The charity funds research to increase survival rates, raise awareness of the symptoms and effects of brain tumours, and provide vital support for those affected.

Stephen Pomeroy, CEO of BECG said: ‘We are immensely impressed by the efforts of our amazing Highflyers team who showed true bravery and determination during their charity skydive. Together, BECG and Cavendish Advocacy support several charity partners with fundraising events throughout the year, but this time the stakes were a little higher! It is fantastic to see such a vast amount of money raised for a deserving cause. We look forward to hearing how this money is able to support The Brain Tumour Charity and congratulate our Highflyers on this achievement.’

BECG is a communication consultancy for the built environment. It offers services including planning communications, public affairs, government relations, corporate communications, public relations, marketing, place-making and social value services to public and private sector clients. It currently represents Aquind, which is hoping to dig up parts of Portsmouth to lay a cable to bring electricity from France.

BECG owns government relations and corporate communications consultancy Cavendish Advocacy.