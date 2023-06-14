Bitter customers called for a refund of their cash after they were enraged not to see an outdoor cinema, bar, foam party, Hey Duggee, two stages, a magician, Sonic, inflatables, a toddler area, Paw patrol characters, Buzz and Rex, and Anna and Elsa.

The Kids Party in the Park event at Castle Field

The fallout from the event also included a children’s singing group called Lyrics being booted off stage. The Kids Party in the Park organiser previously said they were left with a ‘major issue’ after the staging company left them with a half-built main stage and no second stage and issues with the sound - with her having to pay for sound equipment.

The lack of a second stage meant there were also tensions over those due to be performing, with tensions spilling over during a Craig David tribute set by ‘Kurtis’ on the main stage. ‘(Lyrics) were meant to be on the second stage and (their organiser) wanted them to go on the main stage... I said they couldn’t go on there as that’s where the main artists were,’ the Kids Party in the Park spokeswoman previously said.

‘The woman (who then went on stage) then asked them to cut (the tribute act) short and she got the crowd to boo (the act).’

But the chief of Cosham-based Lyrics has now had her say, telling The News they were invited to perform at the party six weeks before the event. ‘We were delighted and we began rehearsals and a set list with my kids crew straight away,’ she said.

The Kids Party in the Park event at Castle Field, Southsea

‘We were told we would have a small stage and to bring our own equipment just in case and we would be running karaoke afterwards which I was happy to do in exchange for free entry. I spoke to the organiser the day before to confirm times.

‘My crew were extremely excited. We even had special t-shirts made as we were told there would be a photographer. All 14 of us and their families all paid for tickets so there were a lot of us there.’

Referring to the dramatic turn of events as ugly scenes unfolded on stage in front of shocked attendees later in the day, the Lyrics boss said the group were booted off stage mid-set. ‘Jaycee (the organiser of Kids Party in the Park) reached me and said they have to finish now for the DJ,’ she said.

‘Tensions were high at this point. We had waited all day, we had rehearsed for six weeks, and they wanted to kick us off stage already. I said absolutely not…let them finish. The young girl with Jaycee in the high vis jacket threatened to have us kicked out. I was sickened and shaken by this behaviour and attitude, especially the lack of empathy towards my crew who had been invited and worked so hard.

‘The children finished half of their set to a big round of applause and I explained that they couldn’t finished because we were being kicked off…the audience began to boo the DJ and Kurtis the Craig David act.’

A shouting match and heated confrontation then took place as tensions boiled over. She added: ‘It was a complete nightmare and we were left shaken and applauded. All of the parents of my crew were shaken but thankfully the children had run off and didn’t notice the centre stage row.

‘Lyrics were invited to the event and let on stage and were then abused and embarrassed.’

‘When considering permission for an event the council's job, along with emergency services and other local organisations, is to make sure the event can be held safely. This requirement was satisfied so permission was given.

‘We're very disappointed that on this occasion, many people were dissatisfied with what was provided. We will reflect on the complaints received and the possibility of this event returning. Council trading standards officers are aware of the concerns raised and are investigating.

‘Residents who believe a complaint has not been satisfactorily dealt with by the event organisers should contact Citizens Advice (CA) in the first instance. CA works closely with our trading standards team. The CA consumer service is on 0808 223 1133 or see www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer.’

The Kids Party in the Park spokeswoman, who urged for patience from angry customers amid efforts to get a refund, said: ‘I understand why people are angry and upset and we will deal with it in the correct way.’

