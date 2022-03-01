Fine Voice Academy, which performs at Portsmouth Guildhall, will be releasing a rendition of World in Union tomorrow.

They were inspired after the founder Sam Long, and Ken Ebbens, a local singer, performed with Alonya Kistenyova, a Ukrainian soprano, in 2017

Her daughter, Elizabeth Zinevych, is currently stuck in Odessa, where much of the conflict is unfolding.

The Fine Voice Academy are producing an online rendition of World in Union, in support of Ukrainian soprano Alonya Kistenyova, who's daughter, Elizabeth Zinevych, is stuck in the war-torn country.

Ken Ebbens will also be reciting a heartfelt message in Ukrainian to offer his well wishes to suffering citizens.

He told The News: ‘It is about showing support and love for the people in Ukraine.

‘The song is so apt, as it is about people coming together.

‘Anything we can do to raise awareness and help these people, it would be a privilege to do so.

‘While we can’t stop the bombs, we can at least show that people are thinking of them.’

Mr Ebbens added his affinity to both Alonya and Elizabeth, after singing with the pair in 2017, makes the video even more important.

Ms Kistenyova, an award winning soprano at the Dvořák Voice Competition, in Karlovy Vary, has just arrived in the UK on tour.

Her husband, Ruslan Zinevych, a voice coach at the Odessa State Conservatoire, is currently touring Poland.

Both of them hope to be reunited with their daughter.

Along with their support, the Fine Voice Academy is planning to arrange a benefit evening in the near future, with Portsmouth Guildhall as a potential venue.

Mr Ebbens said Ms Kistenyova is aware of the video and was grateful to the group for their small offering of hope.

He added: ‘The starting point is to express to Alonya, Elizabeth and Ruslan that we are thinking of them, but it is for everybody.

‘I have only a tenuous link to Ukraine through Alonya, and I feel terrible about what is going on. God knows what it’s like for people in the middle of it.

‘If it raises a smile for somebody and raises hope, then we have done something.

‘We had to try and do something, and offering our prayers, thoughts, and a little message of hope, is something we can do.’

