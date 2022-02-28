Hampshire traffic: M27 reopens after lorry fire caused very long delays plus latest updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more
FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.
Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
A lorry fire has been causing delays on the M27 westbound this afternoon.
You can see dramatic footage of the fire at the top of this article.
Read More
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Monday, 28 February, 2022, 16:30
- A3 closed due to crash inside Hindhead Tunnel
Lorry fire has been cleared
Lanes starting to reopen on M27
Motorists warned of 90 minute delays due to M27 fire
Fire causing delays of 35 minutes
Lorry fire on M27
A lorry has caught fire on the M27 this afternoon.
It is on the motorway near Rownhams services, on the westbound carriageway heading to Southampton.
A video filmed by Sharon Trigg captures the scale of the fire - watch it at the top of the article.
AA Traffic map shows road has reopened
The traffic and disruption has now cleared on Clarence Parade following the earlier accident.
Here’s what has caused the road to be closed in Southsea
Hampshire Constabulary are attending the scene in Southsea this afternoon.
They have confirmed that the closure is due to a collision.
AA Traffic map shows heavy traffic in Southsea
Picture: AA Traffic Map