The sinister individual has left people unnerved after knocking on doors just after 5am before standing ominously around in Elmhurst Road and Belvior Close near the Fareham creek area.

One woman said the man knocked on her door before waiting and then ran off after she refused to answer the door while hiding in her house. Posting on the Fareham Matters Facebook page, she said: ‘Please be aware that there is a man walking around near Fareham creek and knocking on doors wearing a black balaclava. This morning at 5:20am I was woken up to this.

Elmhurst Close in Fareham. Pic Google

‘I didn't answer the door and I made sure not to be seen, but the man was just stood there waiting and looking around. After five minutes he got no answer and just ran off towards The Gillies. I have no idea what he wanted or what he was waiting for but I also didn't want to find out. Unfortunately I wasn't able to get a photo as I was worried to get too close to the window and be spotted so I only got a glimpse of him.

‘If you have a ring door bell down Elmhurst Road and Belvior Close please check to see if it has caught anything between 5.10am and 5.25am (he could have taken his mask off as soon as he left. Please be careful if this man knocks your door and do not answer. Just report it to the police.’

A police spokesman said: ‘We received a report of a suspicious person in Elmhurst Road. It was reported that a man wearing a balaclava was seen running up the road.

‘If anyone has information please report online via our website quoting reference 44230252936.’