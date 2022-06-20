The Isle of Wight Festival went out with a bang as thousands turned out to watch headliners Muse.

Bucket hats and sunglasses were swapped for rain ponchos and umbrellas as the rain replaced the high temperatures and glorious sunshine enjoyed by festivalgoers on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Bex, Rhian, Simon, Karen, and Richard at the festival on Sunday.

Portsmouth-based band Frankie & Glo, who are in residence at The Gaity Bar in Southsea, performed in the Kashmir Cafe tent on Sunday.

Gloria Miller, who sings alongside bandmate Frankie Lewis, said: 'We have worked together for a long time, around eight years.

'But normally we have a big band, so we are new in this configuration.

'Performing here is a dream come true.

Jess Fitz, left, with bandmate Elzbieta Young.

'After Covid, this feels very special.'

Many attendees donned sailor dresses, pirate costumes, or mermaid skirts, in homage to this year's festival theme: Sirens and Sailors.

Festivalgoers Adam Newland, Rob Perry, and Steve Williams all wore sequinned dinner jackets.

Steve said: 'We like to do something fun for the festival - we like to try to stand out.'

Frankie Lewis and Gloria Miller outside the Kashmir Cafe tent.

The trio of friends come to the Isle of Wight Festival every year.

Adam said: 'We come here to be together. We've been doing it for about ten years now.

'There's a great atmosphere and a ranges of ages, it's really nice to be here.'

He added that Nile Rodgers' set on Friday had been 'awesome'.

Adam Newland, Rob Perry, and Steve Williams.

Steve said: 'We like to cut loose, this is where we have fun for a few days’.

Friday's headliner Lewis Capaldi told the crowds it had been 'genuinely one of the best nights of his life', and on Saturday, Kasabian got the crowds dancing to their biggest hits.

Blossoms' set on Saturday was cut short due to public safety concerns as the winds were causing issues with the stage.

Kasabian made a big impression on Lee-on-the-Solent resident Bex Atherton, who said the festival has 'been brilliant'.

Performer Jess Fitz and her band won the Hot Box competition to play at the festival, beating around 5,000 other artists for the opportunity to take to the River Stage.

She said: 'We are very excited, this is our first ever festival.