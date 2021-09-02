Sky apologises to broadband and talk customers after outage. Picture: Shutterstock

The issue – impacting households across the region – was reported at 6.30pm following a technical problem which has since been identified with efforts now being made to restore services as soon as possible.

Posting on its website on Wednesday, Sky said: ‘Broadband and Talk problems in south east England and Wales - you might not be able to get online or make/receive phone calls due to a problem in your local area.

‘Our technical teams will continue to work overnight to fix the problem and we will provide an update on progress in the morning. We're sorry for the continued inconvenience.’

An update this morning just before 8am said: ‘We've identified the problem and our engineers are working hard to restore service as soon as possible. We're sorry for any continued inconvenience caused.’

