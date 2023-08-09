News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Slimming World: Portsmouth mum of four sheds 4 stone after struggling with health problems

A mum of four has been shocked at the results of her weight-loss journey with a local Slimming World group.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 16:55 BST

Hazel James, 39, began her weight-loss challenge when she was told by the doctors that she was diabetic.

This news, alongside the fact that she has asthma, was a cause for concern and the doctors advised her to try and lose some weight – and she did.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mum of four from Portsmouth started attending Chantelle Ash’s Slimming World group, which is based in Baffins, and she has been extremely successful by losing four stone in under a year.

Hazel James has managed to lose four stone by following a Slimming World plan.Hazel James has managed to lose four stone by following a Slimming World plan.
Hazel James has managed to lose four stone by following a Slimming World plan.
Most Popular

Hazel started the group at 14 stone 5 lbs and she was wearing up to a size 22, but she has lost four stone and she is now wearing a size 12-14.

Not only has she successfully lost the weight, but she has also been named woman of the year at her group.

SEE ALSO: Here is how to get a free cocktail at Slug and Lettuce tomorrow

She said: “I had a few health scares – it scared me because I’ve got four children and I need to be around for them so I contacted Chantelle and I started her Slimming World group and everyone was so welcoming.

"I got ‘Woman of the year last Friday. It feels amazing, I honestly didn’t think I would lose this much weight – It is nice to be able to go to high street shops and find clothes that fit me properly.”

Chantelle is also starting up a new group at The Salvation Army, Powerscourt Road on Wednesdays at 4pm and 5:30pm – these groups will start from August 23.

Related topics:PortsmouthBaffins