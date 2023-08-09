Slimming World: Portsmouth mum of four sheds 4 stone after struggling with health problems
Hazel James, 39, began her weight-loss challenge when she was told by the doctors that she was diabetic.
This news, alongside the fact that she has asthma, was a cause for concern and the doctors advised her to try and lose some weight – and she did.
The mum of four from Portsmouth started attending Chantelle Ash’s Slimming World group, which is based in Baffins, and she has been extremely successful by losing four stone in under a year.
Hazel started the group at 14 stone 5 lbs and she was wearing up to a size 22, but she has lost four stone and she is now wearing a size 12-14.
Not only has she successfully lost the weight, but she has also been named woman of the year at her group.
She said: “I had a few health scares – it scared me because I’ve got four children and I need to be around for them so I contacted Chantelle and I started her Slimming World group and everyone was so welcoming.
"I got ‘Woman of the year last Friday. It feels amazing, I honestly didn’t think I would lose this much weight – It is nice to be able to go to high street shops and find clothes that fit me properly.”