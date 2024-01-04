A woman has worn a fitted dress for the first time after losing four stone with Slimming World.

Liz Ash was extremely reluctant to join Slimming World, but when her sister, Chantelle, became a consultant after dropping three dress sizes with the plan, she decided to give it a go. Initially, the 47-year-old struggled because it was a completely different way of life being on a food plan but after booking a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York, she wanted to lose some weight.

The lockdown threw a massive spanner in the works – Liz’s New York trip had to be cancelled and in-person Slimming World meetings stopped altogether making it much harder to fully invest in her weightloss journey. That was not going to stop her and she has now celebrated recieving her four stone award after three years of hard work.

Not only has Liz celebrated this incredible milestone but she has also recently attended the National slimming world awards in Birmingham with her sister where she wore a fitted dress for the first time in her life.

Liz said: “When I first started I didn’t want to go.

"Obviously now my sister has become a consultant I go to her group and help her with that so I have to go even if I don’t want to so that does help.

"When we went to the Slimming World awards, I wore a tight fitting dress. It made me feel amazing, I had so many lovely comments when I put a picture on Facebook – I have never really worn a dress.

"Because we are all on plan -most of my family – it helps us all keep up with it."

Liz will be jetting off to New York for her 50th birthday and she has said that she wants to continue her weightloss journey in order to lose some more weight before her trip. She said that one of the best aspects of Slimming World is that she can cook dinners from scratch.