Slimming World: A consultant has seen her group numbers soar and is encouraging people to become healthier
‘OBESITY is on the rise’ and a Slimming World consultant is encouraging people to join her group.
Chantelle Ash, who is based in Fratton, began her Slimming World journey after suffering with a lack of confidence with her appearance, and within a year, the mum of one had managed to lose two stone.
She started her weight loss adventure at approximately 12 stone but she worked hard to get to her goal of 10 stone and she also introduced healthy eating at home.
The 36-year-old began working as a Slimming World consultant last March, and she took on two sessions, one at the North End Baptist Church, and the other at the St Joseph’s Hall.
Both sessions only had ten members in each, and Chantelle was faced with another challenge – to increase the numbers in her group.
Less than a year on from taking over the sessions, she has been thriving as a consultant with her group numbers reaching 37 at the Baffins hall and 63 members at the North End sessions.
She said: ‘It is just about letting people know that we are out there and obviously obesity is on the rise and it is quite concerning because it places more pressure on the NHS, when their services could be used for something else.
‘It is just about getting out in the community and posting leaflets and speaking to people – that is my favourite thing to do.’
She has recently held a competition to find the people who had lost the most amount of weight, and between three of her members they have lost a total of 11 stone, which is more than Chantelle’s body weight.
Not only has her weight loss journey affected her life, but has also had a positive effect on her teenage daughter who now volunteers to cook healthy dinners and has a better understanding of health.
She added: ‘They all say how friendly and lovely the group is. I often get messages saying they have gone to other groups but how relaxed and down to earth my group is, and I am a slimmer too so I know what it is like.
‘We are only human, there are going to be good and bad weeks.’