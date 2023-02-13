Chantelle Ash, who is based in Fratton, began her Slimming World journey after suffering with a lack of confidence with her appearance, and within a year, the mum of one had managed to lose two stone.

She started her weight loss adventure at approximately 12 stone but she worked hard to get to her goal of 10 stone and she also introduced healthy eating at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantelle Ash of Portsmouth before and after her weightloss - she is now a Slimming World consultant

Both sessions only had ten members in each, and Chantelle was faced with another challenge – to increase the numbers in her group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘It is just about letting people know that we are out there and obviously obesity is on the rise and it is quite concerning because it places more pressure on the NHS, when their services could be used for something else.

‘It is just about getting out in the community and posting leaflets and speaking to people – that is my favourite thing to do.’

She has recently held a competition to find the people who had lost the most amount of weight, and between three of her members they have lost a total of 11 stone, which is more than Chantelle’s body weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only has her weight loss journey affected her life, but has also had a positive effect on her teenage daughter who now volunteers to cook healthy dinners and has a better understanding of health.

She added: ‘They all say how friendly and lovely the group is. I often get messages saying they have gone to other groups but how relaxed and down to earth my group is, and I am a slimmer too so I know what it is like.