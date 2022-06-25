Smell of gas reported across wide swathe of Hampshire including Meon Valley

A SMELL of gas has been reported across the Meon Valley overnight.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 7:36 am
Updated Saturday, 25th June 2022, 7:41 am

The smell, which in some areas slightly resembles cheese and onion crisps, has been reported in Bishop’s Waltham and Swanmore, among other places.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service put out a message overnight to say: ‘We're aware that some people across the Meon Valley area are reporting a strong smell of gas in the air tonight.

The smell of gas has been reported across the Meon Valley

‘If you are concerned please contact the National Gas Emergency number on 0800 111 999.’

