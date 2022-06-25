The smell, which in some areas slightly resembles cheese and onion crisps, has been reported in Bishop’s Waltham and Swanmore, among other places.
Read More
Read MoreCelebration as Stubbington school opens 'very special' Sophie's Sunflower Studio...
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service put out a message overnight to say: ‘We're aware that some people across the Meon Valley area are reporting a strong smell of gas in the air tonight.
‘If you are concerned please contact the National Gas Emergency number on 0800 111 999.’